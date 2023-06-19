Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Wingham beat Forster-Tuncurry 18-14 in Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry played Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry in Group 3 Rugby League.
Forster-Tuncurry played Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry in Group 3 Rugby League.

FORSTER-Tuncurry won't make this season's Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.