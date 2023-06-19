FORSTER-Tuncurry won't make this season's Group Three Rugby League semi-finals.
However, coach Jake Bolt has promised the Hawks will make life difficult for the teams that are in contention.
The Hawks endured a well publicised horror start to the year. Now with players returning from injury and suspension, in the past two games Forster has beaten Macleay and lost 18-14 to Wingham Tigers.
Both matches were at Tuncurry.
In the first round match the Tigers beat the Hawks 52-4, but it was a much closer contest this time around, where goal kicking eventually proved the difference.
Both sides scored three tries, but Forster only landed one conversion. Wingham led 16-4 at halftime.
Fullback, Zachary Nigro, centre, Ashton Holder and prop, Liam Simon were the try scorers for the Hawks, with AJ Davis kicking one goal.
"The boys tried hard,'' Bolt said.
"We're starting to get a few players back now - AJ (Davis), Ashton Hilder, Simon Fokes, Kye Burke and Shannon Love and we're starting to go alright.''
Love, playing front row, was Forster's best in a physical contest.
"We just didn't have the cattle earlier in the year,'' Bolt said.
"But we're getting there now and hopefully we can get a few more wins up before the end of the season.''
It was a good day for the club, with the women's league tag accounting for Port Sharks 12-10 while the under 18s defeated Wingham 20-12. Wingham won reserve grade 26-16.
The Hawks will be favoured for this weekend's clash against last placed Wauchope at Tuncurry.
Due to the vagaries of the draw the teams haven't met this year, even though it is technically the start of the second round.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves, we won't be under-estimating Wauchope,'' Bolt said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
