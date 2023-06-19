According to Forster Surf Club water safety officer (WSO), Brian Belic, last Sunday, June 18 June was just another day in what he claimed was the "The nicest winter weather ever" on Forster Main Beach.
With a mid-morning air temperature of 16 degrees and surf water temperature of nearly 21 degrees, the morning saw young members from Black Head, Cape Hawke and Forster surf life saving clubs don wetsuits and iconic 'pinky' vests to engage in off-season surf sports training.
For the young nippers (under 8-14 years), SLS junior activity drills focused on swimming and rescue board paddling under the tutelage of Troy Brooks.
Meanwhile for Forster club youth member, Katie Tisdell, the morning helped her qualify for an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) driver's certificate with instructors, Jim Wills and Ric Brennan.
To assist with her IRB training, Katie had multiple offers from the youngsters who wanted to act as swimmers in distress so that they could be 'rescued' and rushed back to shore in the IRB.
In providing supervision for morning's activities, WSOs, Lori Belic, Brian Belic, Amy Whitehouse and Callum Woodland from Forster were joined by Karen Rand and Marc Dorfling from Cape Hawke.
Stretching from Crowdy Head in the north to Pacific Palms in the south, the six clubs within the regional Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch each have their own timetable for off-season training.
Black Head has listed the first session for under nine and 10 nippers to start at 9.30 am on Sunday, June 25.
As with the Forster program, there will be a strong emphasis on board skills and ocean swimming.
With its stunning recent success in surf sports, Black Head is seeking new and returning nippers who have a strong interest in, and willingness to commit to, surf sport training for the 2023-24 season.
Cape Hawke also has begun its winter off-season training program, although starting time is early in the morning - early enough to catch spectacular sunrises.
Training sessions are held each Friday from 6am.
All club members are invited to participate in ocean swimming sessions, in conjunction with board and rescue tube activities.
Retention of general fitness and camaraderie are two of the aims with jogging and walking along One Mile Beach and post-training coffee and toast for some.
Taree-Old Bar is seeking volunteers essential for running 2023-24 junior activities program (nippers).
Roles include junior activities co-ordinator, age managers, water safety officers, water safety co-ordinator and barbecue co-ordinator.
Other than WSOs, none of the above roles require any special aquatic ability.
Once training has begun most clubs continue throughout the remainder of winter and into spring in preparation for the start of the coming surf season on Saturday, September 23 which is the first day of NSW school spring vacation.
In electing to partake in surf sports, the LNCSLS branch is reminding participants they will need to be accredited through the competition proficiencies which are specific for each age group.
To be eligible to compete in SLS junior activity competition, members must:
