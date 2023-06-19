Great Lakes Advocate
The mid-morning air temperature was 16 degrees and surf water temperature was close to 21 degrees

By Anne Evans
June 19 2023 - 11:00am
Dawn breaks for Cape Hawke Surf Club seniors and juniors. Picture supplied
According to Forster Surf Club water safety officer (WSO), Brian Belic, last Sunday, June 18 June was just another day in what he claimed was the "The nicest winter weather ever" on Forster Main Beach.

Local News

