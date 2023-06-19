SOUTHERN United produced a dominant performance to defeat Greta-Branxton 6-0 in the Newcastle Zone 2 football clash at Boronia Park.
The unbeaten Ospreys have now extended their lead on the competition ladder. They enjoy an eight point buffer over season placed Lambton Jaffas and play the Jaffas in Lambton on Sunday.
"It seems that if we bury our first or second scoring chance then we can really roll over teams,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We scored with our second attacking move of the match on the back of a great ball from Beau Wynter to Jake Camilleri, who then put it in a plate for Lachie France to finish from close range.''
A similar move on the other side of the field saw France score again shortly after, and Camilleri turned provider again with a quickly taken corner that resulted in a rare headed goal by Roan Whiteman.
"At halftime we talked about an aggressive press on their defenders when they were playing out from the back,'' Newman said.
"We should have scored straight from their kick off, but we didn't convert the chance the press created for us. It didn't take too long after that for Blake Barnes-Riddell to extend our lead, and a quick counter attack by Ethan Perry and Lachie France forced an own goal from Greta-Branxton's defence.''
Mark Mallia was unlucky not to notch his first for the season before Ethan Perry made it six for the home side with a good volley.
"Our defence was again very solid, denying any real opportunities for the visitors to get on the scoresheet,'' Newman added.
The Ospreys outclassed Greta-Branxton 4-1 in reserve grade and sit in third place on the ladder on 20 points, seven adrift of leaders Nelson Bay and five shy of second placed Cooks Hill United.
This Sunday's opponents, Lambton, are fourth in reserve grade.
