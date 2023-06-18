Great Lakes Advocate
Quiet hour is 60 minutes of virtual silence, when lights are dimmed, mobiles set to silent, conversations hushed and announcements muted.

Updated June 19 2023 - 8:55am, first published 7:00am
Quiet Hour at Taree is held on Tuesday and Thursday between 1:30-2:30pm, on Tuesday from 9-10am at Tuncurry. Picture Service NSW Facebook.
Shhh, a bit of silence please for quiet hour which been introduced to both the Service NSW Tuncurry and Taree centres.

