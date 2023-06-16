Great Lakes Advocate
The surrounding area will undergo maintenance work

Updated June 16 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Black Head ocean pool closure

Black Head ocean pool will close next week for upgrades to the area surrounding the swimming facility.

