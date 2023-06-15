Great Lakes Advocate
NSW auditor general, Margaret Crawford PSM will tomorrow release the report, Financial management and governance in MidCoast Council.

Updated June 15 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
MidCoast Council 'repeat offender', auditor general reports
NSW Auditor General, Margaret Crawford PSM will tomorrow, Friday, June 14, release a report which lists MidCoast Council as one of eight "high risk" local governments in terms of financial reporting.

Local News

