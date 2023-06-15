Author, Sandie Docker will talk about her new book The Redgum River Retreat on Thursday, June 22 from 6pm at Forster library.
The Redgum River Retreat is a novel about hope, heartache, and healing.
Sandie is a Sydney-based writer who grew up in Coffs Harbour.
She has travelled the world and lived overseas, experiences that inform her tales of love, loss, family, and small country towns.
She is the best-selling author of The Kookaburra Creek Café and The Wattle Island Book Club.
Sandie is also the founder and director of The Northern Beaches Readers Festival.
Copies of the book will be available to buy at the event.
Seize the opportunity to meet Sandie and hear her talk about The Redgum River Retreat in conversation with author Kaneana May.
Bookings are essential.
Visit https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events or call the Forster library on 7955 7001.
