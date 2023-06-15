Litter retrieval will cost ratepayers thousands

MidCoast Council has been forced to call in the 'big guns' to remove illegally dumped rubbish.
Tomorrow, Friday, June 16 a helicopter will be brought in to retrieve tonnes of litter from below Judi Millis lookout, Forster.
"The impact of the environmental vandalism that has occurred at this site comes at a huge cost, not only to the environment, but also our ratepayers who are doing the right thing," waste manager, David Rees said.
Initial investigations revealed multiple bikes, a shopping trolley, hose reels, a dishwasher, microwave and miscellaneous waste estimated at 220 kilograms to retrieve, at a cost of over $13,000 to the community, Mr Rees said.
The clean-up of dumped debris is in a hard to reach location, with the only option for removal by air.
Traffic will be diverted from the corner of Hadley Street and Bennetts Head Road and Boundary Street and Bennetts Head Road during the work.
The reserve and shared pathway will be fenced off and there will be noise from the equipment on site.
Mr Rees urged all Mid-Coast residents to come together and do the right thing by reporting any illegal dumping.
Frewins Walk offers some breathtaking scenery and is a popular coastal walk for both locals and visitors to the region.
It leads from Bicentennial Walk to One Mile Beach, with views from Forster to Old Bar.
"Frewins Walk is a beautiful coastal walk that offers an incredible vantage point to watch the migration during whale season," Mr Rees said.
"We need to work as a community to protect our coastline, one of the region's greatest assets."
Report illegal rubbish dumping via RID Online www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or for large incidents and incidents involving asbestos waste please contact 131 555.
