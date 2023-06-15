Great Lakes Advocate
Landfill operations to close by July 1

June 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Stroud Waste Management Centre has received a grant of $168,457 from the NSW Government to upgrade the facility and to close the landfill operations. Photo supplied.
The Stroud waste management centre has received a $168,457 State government grant to upgrade the facility and close the landfill operations.

