The Stroud waste management centre has received a $168,457 State government grant to upgrade the facility and close the landfill operations.
While this change will not impact domestic waste customers, it will affect commercial and business customers wishing to dispose of mixed general waste.
Households can still take their excess recycling and problem waste to the facility.
"From July 1 we will no longer be operating as a landfill, so cannot accept trucks and large vehicles bringing mixed general waste," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
This type of waste will have to be taken to Taree or Gloucester landfill facility, he said.
All domestic waste brought to the waste management centre will either be recycled and sorted for transport to other facilities or taken to the recently expanded landfill at Taree.
All asbestos waste will need to be taken to either Gloucester or Taree waste management centres.
These centres require at least 24-hour notice for disposal and require an application to be made, which can be found on council's website.
EPA-approved problem waste like paint, batteries, electronic waste and scrap metal can still be dropped off for free.
Closing the landfill operations at Stroud is an important component of the NSW Government's Landfill Consolidation and Environmental Improvements grant to make environmental improvements to landfills, reduce environmental risks, and contribute to the long-term protection of the environment, Mr Rees said.
"We will still be able to accept trucks and larger vehicles wanting to dispose of recyclable materials like clean bricks/concrete, metal and green waste."
For more information visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Waste-and-recycling
