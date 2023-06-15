Great Lakes Advocate
Motorists advised to plan for extra time for their journey

Work progresses on The Lakes Way, Rainbow Flat
Work progresses on The Lakes Way, Rainbow Flat

Motorists driving along The Lakes Way near Rainbow Flat are advised to plan extra time for their journey as working on the intersection with Chelmsbrook Driver is underway.

