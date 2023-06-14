A couple from the Sydney suburb of Cranebrook who won an incredible $260,000 Instant Scratch-Its prize while holidaying in Forster have confessed, they'll be holidaying more regularly in future.
The $5 Live the Life top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Tull's Newsagency.
"I won't tell you the exact words I used when I scratched away at our ticket and discovered this incredible win, but I will say I almost lost it," the winning woman laughed when an official from The Lott called to confirm their win.
"It's such an incredible feeling. To win on holiday as well is just the cherry on top," she said.
"I read it once, twice, and even triple checked it before running to my husband and telling him the news.
"You hear about these wins landing for other people, but you never really think it could happen to you.
"Now it has! It's just so exciting, I can't believe it. It still hasn't sunk in.
"My husband and I plan on retiring in the next few years and this is just going to make it an easier transition for us.
"We'll also be spending a lot more time holidaying overseas now. America, Europe, every county is an option now.
"Thank you so much."
A spokesperson from Tull's Newsagency said they were over the moon for their holidaying customers and wished them all the best for the future.
