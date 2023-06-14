Great Lakes Advocate
The winning Scratchie was purchased from Tull's Newsagency, Forster

June 14 2023 - 2:30pm
A couple from Cranebrook has won $260,000 Instant Scratch-Its prize. Picture supplied.
A couple from the Sydney suburb of Cranebrook who won an incredible $260,000 Instant Scratch-Its prize while holidaying in Forster have confessed, they'll be holidaying more regularly in future.

