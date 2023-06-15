Taree Universities Campus (TUC) is partnering with the Australian National University (ANU) in a new program to bring together student ambassadors, local recent school leavers, and local employers to engage in activities and share stories with six high schools across the Mid-Coast local government area.
TUC and ANU will co-ordinate visits from the June 19 to 23 to work with the 2023 Year 8 cohort at Taree Chatham High, Wingham and Gloucester High, Bulahdelah Central, and Great Lakes College (7-10 Tuncurry Campus).
These first EduVenture sessions launch a "once a term" visit that follows the same cohort through to Year 9 in 2024.
"The opportunity for students to hear real life examples from other young people in our region speaking on their paths post high school will provide inspiration to connect their interests to potential careers," TUC education student support officer and EduVenture project co-ordinator, Gemma Death said.
"It's great for students to know there are so many options in our region, options that they might not have thought about."
EduVenture has been designed following community consultative processes identifying local challenges that were barriers for young people in developing their career aspirations, especially in the earlier years of high school.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the people involved coming together to work with so many students, who are indeed the future of the region," TUC campus co-ordinator, Evan Weller said.
"These school visits will hopefully flip the concept of how we engage with students about careers direction as we're really getting students to think about their life and career pathways with a wider lens."
The aims of the two-year project are to:
The sessions are made possible by TUC inclusion in a wider program called The Regional Partnerships Project Pool Program.
More information can be found at www.tareeuni.org.au/tuc-eduventure-program.
If you have any questions reach out to the TUC team on hello@tareeuni.org.au.
EduVenture is funded by the federal government.
