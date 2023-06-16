I'm sure, one elderly lady today, was grateful for our recently opened Forster Ambulance Station.
I'd gone into Stockland's Forster this morning to do a little shopping. I'd exited via the main automatic doors, making my way toward my vehicle.
Stepping onto the road toward the car park, when without warning, I had this poor woman crash face first, virtually at my feet. Placing my shopping onto the ground, I was able to assist the injured lady. She was bleeding and complained of chest pains.
Phoning 000, I was able to relay to the emergency operator, our situation. Within just a minute, I could hear the sirens approaching. I understand the paramedics had rushed from Forster Ambulance Station, just across the road. Upon arrival, the paramedics were able to treat the injured woman.
I'm not sure if the lady suffered a medical episode, or had simply tripped and fallen. However, the paramedics were quick to transfer the lady into the back of the ambulance. She was now on her way to Taree hospital.
It's been a long-time coming, Forster Ambulance Station.
