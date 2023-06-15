Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council Planning to start on flood repairs

Updated June 15 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 10:00am
Damage to the wharf at Wingham Brush following the 2021 floods. Picture supplied
Following what it describes as a long wait, MidCoast Council says it can start planning work on aquatic infrastructure affected during the 2021 floods.

Local News

