Following what it describes as a long wait, MidCoast Council says it can start planning work on aquatic infrastructure affected during the 2021 floods.
Government funding has been provided with confirmation of a$5.5 million Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program grant to fund work.
The 2021 flood left pontoons, jetties, playgrounds and other infrastructure up and down the Manning River damaged.
This funding means MidCoast Council can finally repair the affected areas once the funds are received.
MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said it was a major milestone and was pleased work to repair damaged sites could begin soon.
"We can now start planning and have engaged project managers for all the numerous projects with work expected to start in the next few months," he said.
"It has been a long time coming and we thank residents and ratepayers for being as patient as they have."
Once the work begins residents will be able to access the latest updated information on the projects on council's website.
A breakdown of the funding is provided below:
$3.25 million for aquatic infrastructure
Repairs to pontoons at Endeavour Reserve, Queen Elizabeth Park, River Street and pontoon and wharf replacement at Bohnock, Croki, Tinonee, Manning Point, Pampoolah, Old Bar, Wallis Lake and Wingham.
$414,000 for boat ramp repairs
Work at Andrews Reserve, Bohnock Reserve, Croki, Horace Dean, Bulahdelah, Manning Point, Manning Waters and Wingham.
$900,000 for reserves and park repairs
Work to landscaping, gardens, shelters, park furniture, barbecues, fences and playgrounds at Billabong Park, Chrissy Gollan Park and King George V Park.
$1 million for recreation assets along Taree riverside
This includes replacement and repair of fencing walkways, balustrades and riverbank stabilising.
It will also fund the replacement and repair of damaged barbecues, shelters, park furniture, planter boxes, pathways, and landscaping at Queen Elizabeth Park as well as building of a new improved flood resilient playground nearby.
