TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club has at this stage picked up two extra race dates due to the impending closure of the Port Macquarie track.
The club will now race on Saturday, July 1 when a six event program is planned.
This will be followed by a meeting on Friday, August 11.
Port Macquarie will close after the Wauchope Cup meeting next Sunday, June 18 for at least nine months for what has been described as 'renovations' to the track.
It is expected that Taree and Tuncurry will pick up the majority of meetings set down for Port Macquarie in this time.
Normally there would be no racing at Tuncurry during winter, with the club's last meeting conducted in May.
Tuncurry-Forster will also scheduled to race on Friday, September 8 (Gold Cup day), Monday, December 11 (Christmas race day), Saturday, January 20 (seafood race day), Saturday, March 2 (Family of League), Saturday May 11 (Ladies Day).
