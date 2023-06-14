WHAT looked impossible a month ago is now a mathematical possibility - Forster-Tuncurry could make this season's Group Three Rugby League final five.
The Hawks host Wingham on Sunday at the Harry Elliott Oval.
A shock win over Macleay Valley a fortnight ago leaves Forster just four points outside to the top five.
The Hawks have two points, with Wingham, Port Sharks, Macleay and Taree City all on six.
Old Bar leads the way on 12 points from Port City on 10.
It would take a major calamity for either of these sides to miss a top five berth.
Forster had a well publicised horror opening to the 2023 campaign that included three consecutive 60 point defeats.
At the time they were struggling for numbers.
However, the majority of players are back now from either injury or suspension and Forster also has a string of second round matches at Tuncurry to further help an unlikely push to a top five berth.
The side that accounted for Macleay Valley included AJ Davis, Riley Glover, Beau Lowry, Liam Simon and Ashton Hilder.
All had been missing earlier in the season.
They'll meet a Wingham side this week reeling with injury problems.
Former Newcastle Knight, Nathan Ross is the latest casualty.
He's sidelined for six weeks after damaging his knee.
Former Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell, who joined Wingham this season, has played just two minutes due to a nagging Achilles tendon injury.
There are still seven rounds remaining before the start of the playoffs on August 26-27.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
