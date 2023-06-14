Applications have opened for Australia Post's 2023 Community Grants program, which funds community-led, local projects that connect individuals and communities to improve mental health and mental wellbeing.
Eligible not-for-profit groups across Australia can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to support projects which have the primary purpose of improving mental health and wellbeing in local communities.
Last year's program saw half of all grants, totalling more than $200,000, awarded to organisations located across regional and remote Australia.
Australia Post executive general manager, community, sustainability and stakeholder engagement, Tanny Mangos, said the wide range of grant recipients from last year's program demonstrates a genuine need to continue the support of community-led projects.
"Each year there is diversity across our community grant applicants and the valuable services they provide their community," Ms Mangos said.
"From after-school programs that help teenagers navigate loss, to groups supporting people experiencing loneliness while living or caring for someone with dementia," she said.
"The common thread running through all the projects Australia Post supports is a primary focus on improving mental health and wellbeing.
"As a society we're making strides towards improving our collective mental health and wellbeing, but communities need bespoke, localised approaches if we want to make a real difference at a local level."
"Our Post Offices are at the heart of Australian communities, so we're deeply connected to the impact of locally-led initiatives.
"We're incredibly proud of our community grants program and its role in supporting groups as they work to deliver positive mental health outcomes across Australia."
Organisations interested in applying are encouraged to review the community grant guidelines carefully to check eligibility requirements, with eligible community organisations able to apply until 11.59pm on July 2, at auspost.com.au/grants.
Applicants will be notified of the outcome in September 2023.
