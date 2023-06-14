SOUTHERN United head into the second round of the Newcastle Zone 2 football season on Saturday on top of the competition ladder and with a five point cushion on the nearest rival.
The Ospreys completed the first round with a perfect record although they had to work hard to defeat Barnsley 3-1 at Barnsley last weekend.
Reserve grade played out a 1-1 draw and they were currently in third place.
Southern United meet Greta-Branxton on Saturday at Boronia Park.
First grade coach, Jonathon Newman said Barnsley was a tough trip for both grades.
"A slightly smaller pitch than usual and big, physically solid opponents made life difficult for us,'' he said.
"The past few matches we've scored quite early in first grade and that set the tone for what have been relatively comfortable wins.
"Last weekend we didn't take any of our early chances and this really allowed Barnsley to get into the game.
"I thought Barnsley made the most of their home ground advantage, defended resolutely and really should have scored late in the first half.''
It took until the 70th minute for the Ospreys to break the deadlock when Beau Wynter scored with a headed goal from a Brock Gutherson free kick. Lachie France added another soon after, redirecting Jake Camilleri's shot past the keeper.
We coughed up a goal after a comedy of errors, but then made the score line look a bit more respectable with another fine penalty from Troy Chipperfield.- Ospreys coach, Jonathon Newman
"We coughed up a goal after a comedy of errors, but then made the score line look a bit more respectable with another fine penalty from Troy Chipperfield,'' Newman said.
He added the reserve grade clash was marred by poor finishing and also by a potential ACL tear for central defender Paul Chipperfield.
"Bailey McMahon scored for us but we conceded from a set piece shortly after Paul was helped from the field. We had a goal disallowed in the second half but ultimately we came up short of the three points.''
Newman said both grades 'were a bit off' in terms of ball retention and passing accuracy.
"These issues will be addressed at training. Apart from Paul Chipperfield I don't think we picked up any other injuries, and we'll welcome Ethan Perry, Gus Crabbe, Marley Dunn and Harry Ward back to the squad this week. Baden Bell is still recovering from an ankle injury and will train lightly.''
However, Newman added the horrific bus accident in the Hunter happened near Greta-Branxton's home ground.
"It casts a huge shadow over everything and the communities there would be devastated,'' he said.
"We'll welcome the people from Greta-Branxton with open arms this Saturday.''
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.