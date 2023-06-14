Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

The Ospreys completed the first round with a perfect record

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United first grade players celebrate one of their goals in the tough 3-1 win over Barnsley. The Ospreys are at home to Greta Branxton this Saturday. Photo Southern United.
Southern United first grade players celebrate one of their goals in the tough 3-1 win over Barnsley. The Ospreys are at home to Greta Branxton this Saturday. Photo Southern United.

SOUTHERN United head into the second round of the Newcastle Zone 2 football season on Saturday on top of the competition ladder and with a five point cushion on the nearest rival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.