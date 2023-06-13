Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

State-wide safety blitz held over the long weekend.

June 14 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Maritime put the spotlight on the risks of bar crossings and capsizing over the long weekend. Picture supplied.
NSW Maritime put the spotlight on the risks of bar crossings and capsizing over the long weekend. Picture supplied.

NSW Maritime put the spotlight on the risks of bar crossings and capsizing over the long weekend as part of a State-wide safety blitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.