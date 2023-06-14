Great Lakes Advocate
Forster and Tuncurry's Twin Towns complex will be the focal point for the NSW Country junior and open titles

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:38am, first published June 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster's Nathan Monck was a semi-finalist in the men's open doubles with Liam O Neill, also from Forster, in the Twin Towns Championships.
Forster's Nathan Monck was a semi-finalist in the men's open doubles with Liam O Neill, also from Forster, in the Twin Towns Championships.

THE Great Lakes area and beyond will host three tennis championships in the next few months.

Local News

