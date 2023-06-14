THE Great Lakes area and beyond will host three tennis championships in the next few months.
This follows on the success of the Twin Towns Open Championships that finalised last Monday afternoon, June 12.
The Forster and Tuncurry's Twin Towns complex will be the focal point for the NSW Country junior and open titles to be held from June 29 to July 7.
Both events will be run by Tennis NSW.
It is expected courts at Old Bar, Taree and possibly Wingham would be required to cope with the entries.
Players from Twin Towns and Forster will be represented in both events, particularly in the juniors.
With the Country out of the way the focus will swing to seniors.
Forster will host a NSW Seniors event from August 4 to 7.
Courts and Forster and Tuncurry will be used.
Seniors tournament cater for players aged 35 and over in the various age categories.
The oldest is for players aged 90 plus.
"Tennis is going pretty well here (at Twin Towns) and Forster at the moment,'' Twin Towns Tennis manager, Darren Nash said.
He admits to being 'shocked' by the success of the long weekend Twin Towns tournament.
This attracted more than 300 players - the biggest response in five years.
Played in perfect weather, matches started on Friday at Tuncurry and Forster.
The last of the finals was concluded at 5.30 on Monday. A total of 705 matches were played.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
