Two reports have recently been issued showing Manning Base Hospital's emergency department is one of the lowest performing EDs in the Hunter New England Health District (LHD).
More than 1000 people turning up at the hospital emergency department in the first quarter of 2023 left without, or before completing, treatment, the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report shows.
The number of people attending Manning Base Hospital's ED has been climbing over time.
Data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) shows a 53.5 per cent increase of people presenting to the emergency department over the past 10 years, up from 25,783 in 2012-13 to 34,192 in 2021-22.
The BHI report for January to March 2023 shows 9260 attended ED in the past quarter, up 12.7 per cent for the same time last year.
The percentages in the BHI Quarterly Report are calculated in comparison to the same quarter of the previous year.
Hospital patients generally spent more time from arrival at ED to leaving than any other hospital in the LHD apart from John Hunter and Maitland hospitals. The median time (50 per cent of patients) left within four hours 25 minutes, 45.5 per cent left before four hours, and 90 per cent of patients departed before 11 hours 13 minutes.
The majority were treated and discharged, however 11.2 per cent (1038 people, or around one in nine) left without or before completing treatment, a 60.4 per cent rise over the same period last year.
Of the patients who left without or before completing treatment, 72.6 per cent left before four hours, lower than in the same quarter in 2022, which was 85.5 per cent.
The median time of those patients leaving was two hours 35 minutes, with 90 per cent leaving before six hours. The median time for patients treated and discharged was three hours 54 minutes, with 90 per cent leaving before eight hours 22 minutes.
The AIHW data shows that most people (90 percentile) left before five hours 54 mins in 2012-13, and that has risen each year to nine hours three minutes in 2021-22.
Manning Base Hospital records the worst statistics in the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) for patients starting treatment on time at 53.9 per cent, however, it is 25.2 percentage points down on the same quarter in 2022, and at it's lowest since 2018, the AIHW data shows.
"We aim to see every patient as quickly as possible, but the most unwell patients will always be prioritised and treated first, meaning those with less urgent conditions may face a wait, especially during times of high activity," HNELHD acting chief executive, Susan Heyman, said in response to the BHI quarterly report.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
