Free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held in Forster, Gloucester and Taree throughout this month as part of MidCoast Council's road safety program.
"Parents and carers are often the primary instructor for a learner driver," MidCoast Council road safety officer, Chris Dimarco said.
"As many can attest, it's not an easy role," he said.
These free workshops have been designed by Transport for NSW to provide support on how to give lessons that are structured and effective.
The tips provided help reduce the stress of teaching a learner driver.
They also help the instructor become more aware of passing on safe driving habits, which can last a lifetime.
The two-hour workshops will be held in three locations.
The workshops will include tips on how to use and complete the learner driver log book as well as important safety information.
Workshops in all locations will start at 6pm and light refreshments will be provided.
It's essential to book your spot.
Visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Services/Roads-and-bridges/Road-safety-programs, email road.safety@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call 7955 7372.
Learner drivers are also welcome to attend.
