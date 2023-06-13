Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council will hold a series of workshops throughout the month

Updated June 13 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 10:00am
Picture supplied.
Free workshops for teachers of learner drivers will be held in Forster, Gloucester and Taree throughout this month as part of MidCoast Council's road safety program.

