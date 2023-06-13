SYDNEYSIDER, Brooke Komorowski scored her first tennis tournament win when taking out a tightly contested women's open final against Forster's Laia Pasini at the Twin Towns Championships this week.
Thirteen-year-old Komorowski downed Pasini 6/4 7/5 in front of a packed gallery at the Twin Towns complex in Tuncurry.
However, there was some compensation for Pasini, who was the No 1 seed for the singles.
She teamed with Shannon Spencer to win the women's open doubles, defeating Susannah Su and Tammy Thomas 6-4 6-2 in the final.
Gosford's Nicholas De Vivo had a successful tournament.
He won the open men's singles final in style accounting for Joe Wooley 6-1 6-3 in the final. De Vivo was the No 1 seed.
De Vivo and Bradley Simpson then took out a marathon open men's doubles final. In one of the matches of the tournament, De Vivo and Simpson accounted for Charlie Pade and Vitorio Sardinha 7-6 6-7 10-6.
De Vivo and Simpson ended the run of Forster's Liam Simpson and Nathan Monck in the doubles semi-final with a 6-3 6-3 result.
O'Neill was also a semi-finalist in the open singles, where De Vivo again proved too strong.
Tournament director, Darren Nash from the Twin Towns club said the event attracted 301 players from around the State and interstate.
"It's the biggest we've had in five years,'' he said.
"I think last year we had a bit over 220 players here.''
Play started on Friday and the last of the finals was completed by 5.30pm on Monday. Courts at Forster and Tuncurry were used.
"We had 705 matches,'' Nash said.
"The weather was perfect and that helped, particularly after the horrendous conditions last year.''
Nash estimates there were 800 spectators at the Twin Towns complex for the finals on Monday.
"To have all those people here - that's the first time that's happened in a while,'' Nash said.
"We're back to like it was pre-COVID.''
He said the tournament was a boost to the area.
"Every player who comes to town, you can nearly add two people to that with parents, partners and coaches,'' he said.
Nash runs tournaments throughout the State for Tennis Australia and said the response to the long weekend event was incredible.
"I'm shocked that it's so big,'' he said.
"A lot of tournaments are attracting half the numbers they once did. We're struggling to get 150 in a lot of places. I'm doing Newcastle and they used to get 400 - now they're getting 150.''
The Tuncurry and Forster complexes will host the NSW Country junior and open championships later this month. Tennis NSW will run both events.
