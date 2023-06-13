Great Lakes Advocate
Great response to Twin Towns Tennis Championships | Photos

By Mick McDonald
June 13 2023 - 1:00pm
SYDNEYSIDER, Brooke Komorowski scored her first tennis tournament win when taking out a tightly contested women's open final against Forster's Laia Pasini at the Twin Towns Championships this week.

Local News

