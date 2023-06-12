Great Lakes Advocate
Pacific Palms Art Festival exhibition and sale was held on the weekend

Updated June 13 2023 - 2:26pm, first published June 12 2023 - 3:00pm
This year's Pacific Palms Art Festival exhibition and sale, held last weekend, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 in the Pacific Palms Public School, has been hailed a great success.

