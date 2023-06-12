This year's Pacific Palms Art Festival exhibition and sale, held last weekend, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 in the Pacific Palms Public School, has been hailed a great success.
More than 220 pieces of work were entered by 99 artists from throughout the Great Lakes and Manning Valley region.
Friday's opening night was enjoyed by sponsors, artists and buyers and was the highlight of the weekend with delicious curries by Kembali Café, decadent desserts by Nadine the Cake Queen, and a fantastic selection of Brokenwood wines, all included in the ticket price.
The festival had a wonderful atmosphere and exciting buzz on the night with 30 artworks sold over the weekend.
The Arts Inc committee, headed by president Cath Bennett, is a small yet highly dedicated group of local women, both young and old, who continue this amazing three decade commitment to promoting creative arts, in all its forms, in the Pacific Palms area.
The volume and standard of works on display at the Pacific Palms Arts Festival continues to delight the crowds from far and near.
Now in its 30th year, the much anticipated event offered a $6800 prize purse and showcased the talents of established and budding artists.
This ever popular annual event raises funds for ongoing creative arts programs to benefit the children of Pacific Palms Public School.
The 2023 raffle prize, On the Edge 1 and On the Edge 2, was generously donated by well-known local artist Bettina Digby and won by Lisa Robertson.
The committee extends its thanks to the group dedicated volunteers and the Pacific Public School staff who assisted with the Pacific Palms Annual Arts Festival (Youth Art and Adult Exhibition and Sale) over the last two weekends, committee member, Debe Brassey said.
"We would also like to thank all the artists and the general public for their ongoing interest and support and most importantly our major sponsors without whom this would not be possible."
Anyone wishing to donate or be a part of this exciting annual event is welcome to make contact with Cath or Debe via email pacificpalmsarts@gmail.com
