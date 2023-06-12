Following six months of rehearsals, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated events on the high school calendar.
Later this month Great Lakes College will bring to the stage We Will Rock You, its first musical theatre production in six years.
Based around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs, the musical takes place in a future age on a planet once called Earth that is now controlled by a mighty corporation headed by a sinister killer queen.
Rock music and all musical instruments have been banned.
The hope of breaking free rests with an unlikely resistance alliance of rebel bohemians whose hope is to fulfil a prophecy of finding the lost instruments buried in the remains of Wembley Stadium.
Great Lakes College creative and performing arts head teacher, Vincent Jensen said the production was shaping up to be one of the best the college had presented.
Mr Jensen said he was excited to share the work of many talented students with the community.
The show will be held over three nights on June 22, 23 and 24 from 7pm at the Forster campus MPH
Tickets are available for sale from any of the administration offices or can be purchased at the door before each show.
Cost is $12 for students, $18 for adults and $48 for a family of four.
