GROUP Three under 14s representative rugby league team produced a strong effort against a powerful South Sydney side, losing 22-14 in the annual fixture played at Tuncurry.
Last year Souths won by 30 points.
Group Three's try scorers were Riley Schafer, Cooper Bannon and Christian Clemente with Koby Bedwell landing one goal.
Group Three will play Group Six at Tuncurry on Saturday, July 8 in the 13,14 and 15 years boy's division.
Representative coordinator Jon Jess said it is hoped the 13, 15 and 17 years girl's tackle sides will also be involved.
The Group Three competitions resume this weekend.
