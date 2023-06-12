Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Strong effort by Group 3 under 14s against South Sydney | Photos

June 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROUP Three under 14s representative rugby league team produced a strong effort against a powerful South Sydney side, losing 22-14 in the annual fixture played at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.