Federal member inspects the new site

By Anne Evans
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:24pm, first published June 12 2023 - 1:00pm
Inspecting the Forster surf club site, Richard Cross, Ron Hartley Dave Keating and David Gillespie. Picture Anne Evans.
As work on the Forster Surf Life Saving Club-house progresses, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie, surf club officials and building contractor, AE Edwards Construction visited the site for an update on the project's journey.

