Boy, 13, dead following collision with another rider at motor sports complex in Nerong

Updated June 12 2023 - 10:34am, first published 9:22am
Despite the efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
A 13 year-old boy has died following a motorbike crash near Nerong yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 11.

