A 13 year-old boy has died following a motorbike crash near Nerong yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 11.
Emergency services were called to the motor sports complex in Nerong at approximately 12pm following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and were told a 13-year-old boy had fallen from his motorcycle before another motorcycle crashed into him.
Despite efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the boy died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
