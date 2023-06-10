Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Road Ramblings

By Chris Goodsell
June 10 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First series Valiant, the R. Picture supplied.
First series Valiant, the R. Picture supplied.

In recent weeks I've looked at the Holden Commodore and Ford Falcon. To complete the 'big three' of the 60s, 70s and early 80s let's have a look at Chrysler Valiant

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.