An historic walk for Legacy

As hundreds across the country get ready for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Tuncurry grandmother, Mavis Patterson is taking it all in her stride.
Mavis will take part in the last leg of the Forster-Tuncurry section of the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay in early July, just short of her 102nd birthday.
The relay started its six month journey fittingly on Anzac Day in Pozieres (France) before travelling through to London, home of the only Legacy outside Australia before landing in Perth.
Forster-Tuncurry is one of only 50 towns which will welcome the relay, as it makes its way towards the final destination at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne where Legacy was founded by Stan Savige.
While Mavis is relaxed about the historic relay, she also is proud and honoured to take part, and don the special uniform - which has yet to arrive in the post.
Despite enjoying relatively good mobility - with the help of her trusty walker - Mavis was initially reluctant to participate.
"When Trevor (Jones Taree Legacy Club chairman) asked me to walk I stubbornly said I couldn't," she said.
They went through couple of toing and froing conversations, before Trevor convinced Mavis she could indeed undertake the walk.
"I am not one for being in a crowd, I'm not a good mixer," she said.
"But, once I get to know people I'm alright.
"I hate being the centre of attention.
"But, this is something special."
Mavis joined Legacy more than 20 years ago after her husband Reginald died.
"I was looking for something to do, and friends invited me to join," Mavis said.
And, it was a time before her daughter, Doreen Matthews (now a sprightly 82-years) made the decision to move to Tuncurry to be with her mum.
Mavis said she had been forever thankful for the invitation from her friends as Legacy had helped make her life a much brighter and easier experience.
"They have helped me in lots of ways."
Reginald signed up with the Royal Australian Air Force during World War II, working as a mechanic from his Cootamundra base in country NSW.
Proud of her husband's commitment to the war effort, the news Reginald had signed up for the air force initially came as a shock to the then stay-at-home young mother of two who remained in their Carlton home (Sydney).
"He just went out one day and signed up without me knowing," Mavis said.
"I was not happy at the time; I had two children," she said.
Mavis had given up work in the printing trade when she had her children, which was not uncommon at the time.
Today, Mavis and Doreen take every opportunity to see the countryside, travelling on day trips through the Club Forster Travel Club.
"We have a good time and we've made lots of great friends."
And Mavis's secret to a long, happy and health life.
"I've been a good girl," she said.
