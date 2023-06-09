This year celebrates two decades of book fairs hosted by the Rotary Club of Lower Midcoast.
The much anticipated event will be held from July 1-7 at the Tuncurry Memorial Hall in Point Road.
Once again, through generous donations, there are many genres available with more than 20,000 books available for sale.
Also there will be jigsaws, CDs, records, DVDs and much more.
All money raised at the book fair goes back into the community through donations.
Doors will open from 9am each day.
On Friday, July 7 the doors will close at noon to allow time to pack up.
For further information contact club secretary Lance Fetcher on 0409 850 671.
