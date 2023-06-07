Manning Great Police District officers are asking for public assistance to help locate Graham Saunders.
Known to frequent both the Taree and Forster areas, 30-year-old Saunders is wanted for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence offences.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Taree police on 5594 8299, Forster police on 6555 1299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Twenty-eight-year-old Edward Saunders, who is wanted for two arrest warrants for domestic violence offence, also is wanted by police.
Edwards' current whereabouts is unknown, but he is believed to frequent Taree and surrounding areas.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Taree police on 55948299, Forster Police on 65551299 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.