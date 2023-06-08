Great Lakes Advocate
IPART proposes changes to council rate peg methodology

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 8 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:00pm
MidCoast Council welcomes proposed changes
MidCoast Council welcomes proposed changes

MidCoast Council has welcomed a draft report from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) proposing changes to the rate peg methodology.

