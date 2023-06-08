MidCoast Council welcomes proposed changes

MidCoast Council has welcomed a draft report from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) proposing changes to the rate peg methodology.
IPART also has called on the State government to commission an independent review of the financial model for NSW councils.
The rate peg is the maximum amount in percentage terms by which a council can increase its total rates income in a year, which generally ranges from 2.25-2.5 per cent.
However, earlier this year IPART set the rate peg for 2023-24 at 3.7 per cent, while an allowance for population growth could see some councils peg rates at 6.8 per cent.
As a delegate for the Minister for Local Government, IPART is the body responsible for regulating council rates.
"It is clear that IPART has listened to councils and the community and have made sensible recommendations to adjust the rate peg methodology," MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin said.
Before developing the draft report IPART consulted councils and ratepayers through workshops, focus groups and submissions, receiving close to 3400 responses from across the State.
"Importantly IPART has acknowledged all councils in NSW are not the same and proposes a methodology which groups councils into metropolitan, regional and rural," Cr Pontin said.
Under the proposed change MidCoast Council would be categorised as regional, while the controversial Emergency Services Levy also would be acknowledged and considered, including an adjustment based on each council's individual emergency services levy impact, she said.
"IPART has also recognised that in addition to adjusting the rate peg the financial model for local government needs to be investigated to address financial sustainability issues," Cr Pontin said.
"The report recommends an independent investigation into the financial model for NSW councils.
"We will examine the detail of the report and provide comments to IPART by July 4 and look forward to the final report being issued in August 2023."
IPART has urged stakeholders to make a submission on the draft report by July 4.
The review has shown the current rate peg methodology can be improved to better reflect changes in council costs to maintain services, while continuing to help ratepayers by limiting increases in total rates revenue to what is needed, IPART chair, Carmel Donnelly said earlier this week.
"We propose more forward looking measures of councils' base costs, and our changes also better capture the diversity of councils across the State," Ms Donnelly said.
This is available on IPART's website. We will also hold an online public hearing in July 2023.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
