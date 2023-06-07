Great Lakes Advocate
Pacific Palms Youth Art Exhibition on show this weekend

June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Fifteen-year-old Wingham High School student, Nelleke O'Connell has taken the overall and People's Choice awards for her entry, Self Conscious, in the pen/pencil/ink section. Picture supplied.
Two secondary school female students have won the major awards in this year's Pacific Palms Youth Art Exhibition.

