Two secondary school female students have won the major awards in this year's Pacific Palms Youth Art Exhibition.
Fifteen-year-old Wingham High School student, Nelleke O'Connell has taken the overall and People's Choice awards for her entry, Self Conscious, in the pen/pencil/ink section.
Nelleke's work will now be reproduced to one square metre size for display in the One Square Gallery, Blueys Beach, an outdoor street art space, for the next 12 months.
She also will receive $100, donated by Pacific Palms Real Estate.
The People's Choice, oil and acrylic award, went to Eve Lloyd for her work titled Not a Cow.
The 15-year-old Great Lakes College, Forster campus student also will receive $50 prize donated by the Pacific Palms Arts Inc Committee.
All winners in each age group category and highly commended works will be on display this June long weekend's Annual Arts Festival at Pacific Palms Public School, Boomerang Drive, Boomerang Beach.
Opening hours will be 10am-4pm this coming Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11.
Tickets for the opening night awards and supper this Friday night, June 9 are available at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1038187?eid=1038187&
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.