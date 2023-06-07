TWIN Towns Tennis Club, Tuncurry has received an avalanche of entries for the annual championships starting this Friday, June 9.
Club manager, Darren Nash said 321 entries have been received.
"That's the biggest number we've had in eight years,'' Mr Nash said.
"We usually get around 220 to 230, but it's just gone silly this year.''
Matches will start at 9am on Friday and the championship will continue until finals day on Monday, June 12.
"We'll ensure our schedule of matches is completed for each day,'' Mr Nash said.
"That could mean a couple of late nights, but so be it.''
Mr Nash said a number of other tournaments around the State have been cancelled and this could have led to increased interest in the Twin Towns event.
"But I think people just like coming here,'' he added.
He said players have entered from Queensland, Victoria and right throughout NSW, with strong support from the Sydney area.
While the tournament will be based at the Twin Towns club, some matches will be played at the Forster Tennis Club due to the large number of entries.
This will be the start of a busy few months at the Twin Towns Club.
The club will be a host for the NSW Country Championships to run from June 30 to July 3 and this will be followed by the junior country championships from July 3 to 7.
A seniors tournament is scheduled for August.
