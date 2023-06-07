Great Lakes Advocate
Twin Towns Tennis Club will host the NSW Country Championships from June 30 to July 3 then the juniors on July 3-7

By Mick McDonald
June 7 2023 - 6:00pm
Twin Town Tennis Club manager Darren Nash said the club has received the most number of entries for the championships in eight years.
TWIN Towns Tennis Club, Tuncurry has received an avalanche of entries for the annual championships starting this Friday, June 9.

