IT was a big week for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with both rugby sides looking to cement a spot in the top half of the ladder.
The weather was amazing. almost perfect rugby conditions.
The Dolphins men had a big task on their hands taking on the previously undefeated ladder leaders, Wauchope Thunder.
The Dolphins knew they were going to be in a fight and were definitely up for the challenge and they came away with a strong win.
The first 10 minutes was very combative with neither side giving an inch.
Forster were starting to look good in attack when unfortunately, one of the strike centres, Angus Edwards got knocked out and ruled out of the game.
Thunder took advantage of this and scored a try through John Hennessy.
This seemed to light a fire underneath the Dolphins culminating in a push over try to Aaron Booby, which got them on the front foot and they never looked back.
Ollie Wynne was amazing in the air winning almost every throw in from either side, he just keeps getting better and better.
Liam Brady led the team around the park with a perfectly measured kicking game and some silky passing, including a beautiful inside ball to Memphis McBride to put him away to score in the corner.
A couple of late penalties gifted Wauchope a late try to finish the game 23-12.
With normal halfback, Max Wynne going down injured, Kaleb Trudgett stepped into his shoes and did a superb job.
The whole team played strongly with special mention to some of our seniors, Ben Manning and Blake Polson who both got through a mountain of work.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.