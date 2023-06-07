TUNCURRY-Forster Gold holds a one point lead over defending premiers Wingham after seven rounds of the Football Mid North Coast Southern men's season.
The Tigers have 19 points from six wins and a draw.
The Tuncurry-Forster clubs has entered two teams in the league, with Tuncurry-Forster Black in fifth place on 13 points.
Great Lakes Vikings are also in the hunt for a finals berth and sit on 15 points, equal with Old Bar Barbarians. Pacific Palms and Tuncurry-Forster Black follow on 13.
Twelve sides are contesting the competition this year.
All, apart from Gloucester, are from the Great Lakes and Manning areas.
Hallidays Point are in eighth spot on seven points while Wallamba are enduring a tough year and have yet to post a point.
Tuncurry-Forster Gold are running second to Wingham in the Women's Southern League. Gold and Cundletown Jets are on 16 points, two shy of Wingham.
There's no football this weekend.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.