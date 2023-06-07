Great Lakes Advocate
Tuncurry-Forster Gold holds a one point lead over defending premiers Wingham

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Wallamba's Jordan Murphy heads the ball during a recent clash.
Wallamba's Jordan Murphy heads the ball during a recent clash.

TUNCURRY-Forster Gold holds a one point lead over defending premiers Wingham after seven rounds of the Football Mid North Coast Southern men's season.

Local News

