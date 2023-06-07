Great Lakes Advocate
Forster were run-out winners in against Wauchope Thunder on the weekend

June 7 2023 - 10:00am
Forster scored a strong win over Wauchope Thunder in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby game at Forster.
Forster scored a strong win over Wauchope Thunder in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby game at Forster.

Forster women's 10s rugby side turned on the power in the second half of the clash against Wauchope Thunder at Tuncurry.

