Forster women's 10s rugby side turned on the power in the second half of the clash against Wauchope Thunder at Tuncurry.
The home side led 12-10 after a evenly contested first half.
However, the second half was all Forster as they ran out 27-10 winners.
This was the side's third victory for the season.
Wauchope Thunder went into the contest without a win, which is hard to believe as they are very well drilled and have some very exciting players.
The Dolphins got off to a perfect start with Tamara Jousovec scoring a long range try within the first five minutes, the result of some very good teamwork and use of the ball.
Concentration waned a bit in the first half allowing Thunder flyer, Mickaylah Brown to score a couple of tries in pretty quick succession and take the lead 10-5.
This seemed to shock Forster into action as a barnstorming run from Wendy Wilkins produced a try under the posts which was converted by Gabby Bolt giving the Dolphins a 12-10 lead which they never gave up.
The second half was all about the Dolphins with tries to Zahli Bolt, Gabby Bolt and Kiana Simon. Gabby led from the front in both attack and defence having a wonderful game.
Rose Lawton and Tamara were both also outstanding in their efforts.
A competition wide bye for the Country champs this weekend couldn't come at a better time for the Dolphins, allowing the players to get rested and recharged for the rest of the season ahead.
The old Dolphins day is on July 1 at Peter Barclay field when Forster take on the Wallamba Bulls.
