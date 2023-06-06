Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry attended six call outs

June 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Forster Tuncurry assisted this 15 metre sloop in early May after it called for assistance when its engine failed and it was unable to sail. The vessel was located off Seal Rocks and had one person on board. Already on the water conducting training exercises, Forster 30 was tasked to rendezvous with the vessel. It was then taken under tow to Cape Hawke Harbour. Picture Marine Rescue Facebook.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers were involved in 252 rescue missions in May, returning 398 people safely to shore.

Local News

