Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Southern United hammer Bellbird in Newcastle Zone 2 football clash

Updated June 6 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Barnes-Riddell was part of a dominant Southern United midfield in the clash against Bellbird. He scored two of the side's eight goals.
Blake Barnes-Riddell was part of a dominant Southern United midfield in the clash against Bellbird. He scored two of the side's eight goals.

SOUTHERN United scored their biggest win of the Newcastle Zone 2 football season when hammering Bellbird 8-1 in the clash at South Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.