SOUTHERN United scored their biggest win of the Newcastle Zone 2 football season when hammering Bellbird 8-1 in the clash at South Street.
It was a good day for the club, with reserve grade winning 4-0. Southern is in third place on the reserve grade ladder.
The Ospreys remain unbeaten in first grade and have opened up a five point break on the field. Southern plays Barnsley in an away clash this Saturday.
"It was our biggest weekend of the season so far across both grades,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"I think I'll point to the tables in both grades when it comes to putting the results in perspective, but week in, week out you can only try to beat who is in front of you.''
He said Bellbird moved into the league 2 from the now-defunct Zone League 3 at the end of 2022.
"They finished bottom of that competition last year in first grade.''
However, Bellbird competed all game and punished the Ospreys for a defensive lapse which was just rewards for their striker, who worked hard all game.
"We grabbed control of the match with a very early goal by Roan Whiteman inside three minutes and really controlled proceedings from there,'' Newman said.
"We kept a largely unchanged starting lineup from the previous match with the exception of Nate Deas stepping in for the injured Baden Bell.Our midfield of Brock Gutherson, Joey Forrester and Blake Barnes-Riddell really dominated the centre of the park and everything flowed from there.''
Whiteman added a second goal in the first half, Troy Chipperfield continued his fine run of form from the penalty spot after Whiteman was felled in the box and Barnes-Riddell finished well with his left foot when Bellbird's defence failed to shut him down in the penalty area.
Barnes-Riddell notched his double in the second half with an exceptional finish over the keeper after a great ball from skipper Beau Wynter, who led us well all game.
Ethan Perry made it six with a back post header in his first game since last year's CPL grand final. Bellbird then jagged a goal when they picked Troy Chipperfield's pocket at the back.
"This seemed to sting us into action again, with Joey Forrester finding the back of the net from inside the penalty area, and then Perry capped a great return to play with a second goal late on to bring up the final score of 8-1,'' Newman said.
