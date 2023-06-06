UNBEATEN Southern United face what coach, Jonathon Newman describes as a 'huge' three weeks in the Newcastle Zone 2 football season.
The Ospreys meet fourth placed Barnsley (away) this Saturday, June 10 followed by Greta-Branxton (third-home) and Lambton Jaffas (second-away).
This weekend is round nine in the 18 round season-proper.
Southern United sit on 24 points on top of the ladder, five to the good of Lambton Jaffas.
The stats are even more impressive, with the Ospreys scoring 33 goals from eight outings and conceding just three - by far the best in the competition in both facets.
As Newman revealed last week, if the Ospreys lead the competition at the completion of the season-proper they will be promoted to Zone 1 next year, regardless of what happens in the finals series.
"I never like looking too far ahead but the next three weeks are huge for us,'' Newman said.
"This weekend's opponent, Barnsley, will be a tricky prospect on their ground.
"I gather the pitch is a bit narrow at Taylor Park and they are a physically big side by all accounts, and look to dominate the smaller space in that way.''
Southern goes into the game on the back of an 8-0 demolition of Bellbird at Tuncurry last Saturday.
We'll need to be at our best to come away with the points this week.- Jonathon Newman
"We'll need to be at our best to come away with the points this week,'' he said
"We'll have a few out because of the long weekend, but at this stage I'm looking at a squad of 30-ish for both grades.''
The game against Greta Branxton will mark the start of the second round.
Southern United began their journey in the Newcastle competition against Greta on April 15 and came away with a resounding 3-0 win.
However, Newman said Cooks Hill have been the side that troubled the Ospreys the most in the first round. Southern beat Cooks Hill 4-0 in the clash at Boronia.
"While they're a little way down the table and their results have been inconsistent, Cooks Hill probably caused us more headaches than any other team in the competition so far,'' he said.
"But obviously Lambton Jaffas are the side keeping pace with us, and we have to be really on our game when we go down there to play them.
"They were physically robust, and their striker looked dangerous.
"But it's Barnsley in focus this week - another first for us in a year of many.''
The 8-1 result over Bellbird was the side's biggest of the season.
It also marked the return of Ethan Perry, who hadn't played since last season's Coastal Premier League finals.
Perry was among the goal scorers and his return is a further boost for the Ospreys.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
