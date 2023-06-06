Great Lakes Advocate
Southern goes into the game on the back of an 8-0 demolition of Bellbird at Tuncurry last Saturday

MM
By Mick McDonald
June 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Ethan Perry played his first game for the Ospreys this season in the 8-1 win over Bellbird.
UNBEATEN Southern United face what coach, Jonathon Newman describes as a 'huge' three weeks in the Newcastle Zone 2 football season.

