Mastering the art of family travel: A comprehensive guide for parents

Follow this guide to help plan and execute a relaxing family holiday. Picture Shutterstock

Now that you've packed up the kids and have arranged your next round of quality time on a family holiday, where's your next happy destination?



Whether it's flying or a traditional family road trip, how many of you feel like the prospect of a family vacation can often feel like a military operation that needs to be executed with tactical precision?



At least that's what the planning can feel like, am I right?



From planning the actual itinerary to getting the kids in order on the day of departure, sometimes it can cause more stress than it may relieve.



So before you have the kids shouting out that famous phrase from the back seat of the car or you're having to race everyone to the check-in desk at the airport on time, here is my guide on how you can master the family holiday like an art form and not have everyone bickering and squabbling at each other.

Step one: Confirm your accommodation caters to family groups



Whether driving or flying, make sure that your place of accommodation has functionality that can work for your clan.



Those such as Quest Manly and Zara Tower have plenty to offer families when looking for where to stay in Sydney. They allow spacious rooms that can sleep any group of 3 to 5 people regardless of whether you like the grand hotel experience or are content with looking after yourself in a self-service manner.



With being able to host so many, nobody needs to share, with sofa beds being able to be used for the kids.



Moreover, it's right in the heart of Sydney's hot spots of the CBD and Manly, so you've got all the main attractions right on your doorstep.



From Manly and Bondi Beach to the famous Taronga Zoo, there is much to explore, especially among the largest of Australia's zoos.



Step two: Pack activities to entertain the kids



When preparing for your family trip, it is always a good tactic to pack with the preparation of many activities that the kids can do while travelling.



This is a particularly good thing to keep in mind if you get delayed. The longer you can go without hearing "Are we there yet?", the better.



From colouring books and pencils to counting out the signs of the towns you pass through on your journey.



Because we all know how many games of "I Spy" we can handle before all of us have had enough and it gets mundane, am I right?

Step three: Make time for rest stops



When it comes to family travel, make sure that you allow time to take a break.



Now, I don't mean the trip itinerary itself, but that of getting out and unwinding.



This is particularly a point to make if you are doing a road trip with your kids.



By taking time out from being behind the wheel, you experience more than just your intended destination, whether it's the little intimate country towns away from the main city or that of the true outback landscape of this country.



It is often what creates the memories, whether it's having lunch in the local country pub or letting the family stretch their legs in a town park with a kick of the footy.



This will also allow the kids to release some energy and do necessary bathroom breaks, which will then hopefully result in fewer squabbles in the car, meaning fewer distractions and therefore, better road safety for everyone.

Step four: Stock up and keep the kids well-fed



If you are doing the family holiday as a road trip, the best advice I can give you is to stock up on food and beverages.



No matter what the age of your kids, there is no denying that we all get grumpy when we're bored, tired, hungry or a combination of all three.



Therefore, it is a wise decision to stock up with a cooler and some boxes of food and drinks. My Mum and I used to do this often when we'd do a road trip to Adelaide to see friends.



While the local truck stop petrol (gas) station can often be tempting, especially to kids with a $20 note, and to us too, it won't work well for the budget in the long run.



So while perishables like chips, chocolate and lollies are great for the drive, always be mindful to stock up on those such as your eggs, cereal and other groceries.



For unless your accommodation has 'breakfast included' it will save you a bunch of money.



Don't forget to pack cutlery as well.



So whether you're flying or driving around this great country of ours, or indeed taking a trip abroad, remember this:



Book family friendly accommodation.

Prepare for delays and downtime.

Take some time to refresh.

Sticking to a budget with food will help in the long run, and that you may make a new discovery.