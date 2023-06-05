IT was a big week for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with both rugby sides looking to cement a spot in the top half of the ladder.
The weather was amazing. almost perfect rugby conditions.
The Dolphins men had a big task on their hands taking on the previously undefeated ladder leaders, Wauchope Thunder.
The Dolphins knew they were going to be in a fight and were definitely up for the challenge and they came away with a strong win.
The first 10 minutes was very combative with neither side giving an inch. Forster were starting to look good in attack when unfortunately, one of the strike centres Angus Edwards got knocked out and ruled out of the game. Thunder took advantage of this and scored a try through John Hennessy. This seemed to light a fire underneath the Dolphins culminating in a push over try to Aaron Booby, which got them on the front foot and they never looked back. Ollie Wynne was amazing in the air winning almost every throw in from either side, he just keeps getting better and better. Liam Brady led the team around the park with a perfectly measured kicking game and some silky passing, including a beautiful inside ball to Memphis McBride to put him away to score in the corner.
A couple of late penalties gifted Wauchope a late try to finish the game 23-12. With normal halfback Max Wynne going down injured, Kaleb Trudgett stepped into his shoes and did a superb job. The whole team played strongly with special mention to some of our seniors, Ben Manning and Blake Polson who both got through a mountain of work.
Forster women were up against a Thunder side that has yet to register a win, which is hard to believe as they are very well drilled and have some very exciting players. The Dolphins got off to a perfect start with Tamara Jousovec scoring a long range try within the first five minutes, the result of some very good teamwork and use of the ball.
Concentration waned a bit in the first half allowing Thunder flyer Mickaylah Brown to score a couple of tries in pretty quick succession and take the lead 10-5. This seemed to shock Forster into action as a barnstorming run from Wendy Wilkins produced a try under the posts which was converted by Gabby Bolt giving the Dolphins a 12-10 lead which they never gave up. The second half was all about the Dolphins with tries to Zahli Bolt, Gabby Bolt and Kiana Simon. Gabby led from the front in both attack and defence having a wonderful game. Rose Lawton and Tamara were both also outstanding in their efforts.
A competition wide bye for the Country champs this weekend couldn't come at a better time for the Dolphins, allowing the players to get rested and recharged for the rest of the season ahead. A reminder to any ex-players, volunteers and supporters the old Dolphins day is on July 1 at Peter Barclay field when Forster take on the Wallamba Bulls.
