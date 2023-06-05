Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dolphins down previously unbeaten Thunder

By Greg Harvie
June 5 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Dolphins scored a strong win over the previously unbeaten Wauchope Thunder.
Forster Dolphins scored a strong win over the previously unbeaten Wauchope Thunder.

IT was a big week for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins with both rugby sides looking to cement a spot in the top half of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.