The first 10 minutes was very combative with neither side giving an inch. Forster were starting to look good in attack when unfortunately, one of the strike centres Angus Edwards got knocked out and ruled out of the game. Thunder took advantage of this and scored a try through John Hennessy. This seemed to light a fire underneath the Dolphins culminating in a push over try to Aaron Booby, which got them on the front foot and they never looked back. Ollie Wynne was amazing in the air winning almost every throw in from either side, he just keeps getting better and better. Liam Brady led the team around the park with a perfectly measured kicking game and some silky passing, including a beautiful inside ball to Memphis McBride to put him away to score in the corner.