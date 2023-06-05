FORSTER-Tuncurry produced the biggest form reversal in living memory when upsetting Macleay Valley 28-16 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.
The Hawks travails have been well-documented this year.
Struggling for player numbers due to injury and suspension, they went into the clash against the Mustangs after three consecutive 60 point thrashings.
On each occasion the NSWRL's Mercy Rule was required, stopping the match when a side falls 60 points behind.
The Hawks were also forced to forfeit reserve grade twice due to a lack of players.
However, they were closer to full strength against the Mustangs and looked a more committed side from the kick-off.
The Hawks also had a full complement of players for reserve grade.
Macleay are semi-final aspirants this year and were expected to continue Forster's woes.
Riley Glover, AJ Davis, Beau Lowry and Ashton Hilder were all back for the Hawks and they made a huge difference.- Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury
However, the Hawks led 12-6 at the break and continued their strong form in the second stanza.
"Riley Glover, AJ Davis, Beau Lowry and Ashton Hilder were all back for the Hawks and they made a huge difference,'' Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said.
Glover in his customary role as hooker, was the best player on the field along with prop Hayden Schmidt.
"Macleay was a well beaten side,'' Mr Drury said.
"The Hawks out-played them, it was a great effort and good on them.''
The win also elevated the Hawks out of last position on the ladder.
There's no football in Group Three over the long weekend, with Forster's next match set for Sunday, June 18 against Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
