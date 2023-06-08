Great Lakes Advocate
Pet of the Week

June 9 2023 - 8:00am
Caring Nana loves checking up on her doggie friends
Caring Nana loves checking up on her doggie friends

Where do we begin to describe this special girl who has been capturing the hearts of Sweet Pea staff and visitors since she became a "temporary" resident in June 2022 after being rescued from a local pound?

