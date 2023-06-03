I recently covered the demise of the Holden Commodore.
On the same level as the GM product was Ford mighty Ford Falcon.
The Falcon was manufactured by Ford Australia from 1960 to 2016.
From the XA series of 1972 onward, each Falcon and range of derivates have been designed, developed, and built in Australia, following the phasing out of the American-influenced Falcon of 1960 to 1971, which had been re-engineered locally as the XK to XY series for the harsher Australian conditions.
The luxury-oriented Ford Fairmont model joined the range from 1965.
Luxury long-wheelbase derivative versions called the Ford Fairlane and LTD arrived in 1967 and 1973 respectively with production ending in 2007.
More than 3,000,000 Ford Falcon and its derivatives were made in seven generations and 25 models to 2016, almost exclusively in Australia and New Zealand, but also South Africa and some RHD Asian markets
The Falcon models were XK (1960), XL (1962), XM (1964), XP (1965), XR (1966), XT (1968), XW (1969), XY (1970), XA (1972), XB (1973), XC (1976), XD (1979), XE (1982), XF (1984),XG (1993), EA (1988), EB (1991), ED (1993), EF (1994), EL, AU (1998), BA (2002), BF (2005), FG (2008), FG-X(2014).
Ford's fabulous Falcon GT and their racing derivative the GTHO (Phases 1-3) are vehicles legends were built around. To reflect this, back in 2021 a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase3 brought $1.3m at auction.
The Falcon like the Commodore are now gone, as is the Australian vehicle manufacturing industry.
We as a country are the lesser for their demise. But what memories they evoke
