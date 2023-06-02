Children with a disability in the Great Lakes have their chance to make a splash at Rainbow Club's new Swim the Rainbow program this weekend.
Individualised, one-on-one lessons are being held at Forster Aquatic Centre from 10am-1pm this Sunday, June 4 with the community encouraged to come and try the program by booking a free trial session.
Rainbow Club swim instructor, Pam Weste said Rainbow Club's expansion into Forster is much needed and provided tailored swim lessons in a supportive and fun aquatic environment.
"Swimming skills are critical to water safety and we believe all children should have the opportunity to learn to swim and feel confident in the water," Ms Weste said.
"Rainbow Club employs qualified and dedicated swim teachers and gives each child individual attention to help them overcome their personal difficulty in learning to swim," she said.
"Rainbow Club creates a friendly atmosphere for children with a disability to participate in a social and recreational activity while building their water confidence and safety skills.
"We encourage people to book a session on Sunday to come and try the program before registering online for the swim term."
Rainbow Club has around 2000 children in lessons each week across more than 50 clubs and is looking to boost participation in the Great Lakes community.
The 'come and try' sessions will be held on Sunday, June 4 at the new Forster Rainbow Club and can be booked by contacting Pam Weste on 0428 223 083.
Children can also sign up for the swim term at www.myrainbowclub.org.au
About Rainbow Club
Rainbow Club is a network of social swimming clubs for children with a disability.
With NDIS provider status and our unique Swim the Rainbow program, Rainbow Club offers a fun and safe community for children with a disability to have personalised swimming lessons catered to their needs.
Club founders, Ron and Lily Siddons, believed all children - including children with a disability, had the right to learn to swim, be safe, and experience fun and freedom in the water.
Their vision for Rainbow Club is as true today as it was in 1969.
Ron's original vitality and persistence continues to shine throughout Rainbow Club.
Rainbow Club has now grown to more than 50 clubs across NSW with close to 2000 participants enjoying the program.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.