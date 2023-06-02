Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Children can learn vital and important swim skills

Updated June 2 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children with a disability in the Great Lakes have their chance to make a splash at Rainbow Club's new Swim the Rainbow program this Sunday. Picture supplied.
Children with a disability in the Great Lakes have their chance to make a splash at Rainbow Club's new Swim the Rainbow program this Sunday. Picture supplied.

Children with a disability in the Great Lakes have their chance to make a splash at Rainbow Club's new Swim the Rainbow program this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.