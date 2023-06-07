Councillors have given their tick of approval to a budgeted $81,950 for round one of the 2023 Events and Festivals Sponsorship Program.
Fifty two groups applied to MidCoast Council for funding to help support their upcoming event in the next 12 months.
Applications were pre-assessed by council staff in order to determine eligibility and alignment with the criteria for the sponsorship category, detailed in the Events and Festival Sponsorship Policy, which was adopted in 2021, economic development project officer, Lianna Koller-Redfern reported to councillors.
She said the panel included councillors Peter Epov, Dheera Smith and Peter Howard who met and assessed the applications in late April.
"Council is committed to attracting and supporting events that capitalise on the strengths of the region in order to create a vibrant and connected community."
This year's successful applicants were:
Hallidays Point and Taree for New Year's Eve celebrations, Better Together Concert, Mount George Spring Fair and Billy Cart Derby, All Abilities Kids Tri, Girls Only Tri, Bulahdelah Bass Bash, Great Lakes Pearl Dragons - dragon boat, Bush poetry in the Gloucester saleyards, Great Lakes Art Society exhibition, Killaback Day in the Country, 2Bob's Envirofair 2024, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motorfest 2024, Bulahdelah show, Stroud Road Bash 'n' Bang, MidCoast Motorfest 2023, Gloucester Festival of Cricket, Junior Viking Challenge, Stroud Stockman Challenge, Taree Regatta and Wilkes Shield, Manning River Dragon Boat Club annual regatta, Taree show, Gloucester open tennis tournament, Into the Wild concert series, Hawks Nest Triathlon, Wingham Music Festival, Old Bar Beach Festival, NSW Rugby 7s youth State championships, Lakes Trail festival, Stroud Rodeo and Campdraft, Lakeside Festival.
"I wish council had a bigger bucket of money," Katheryn Stinson said.
"There are definitely worthwhile events some - unfortunately didn't quite make the criteria, some we couldn't give quite as much money as we would have liked," Cr Stinson said.
"We appreciate the communities that do put on these events unfortunately we just can't fund all."
Peter Epov acknowledge the work undertaken by Lianna Koller-Redfern preparing $81,950 worth of sponsorship programs
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.