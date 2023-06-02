Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council urges residents to not mistake antechinus for mice

June 2 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The brown antechinus has a pointier snout than a mouse, and eats spiders and insects. Picture supplied
The brown antechinus has a pointier snout than a mouse, and eats spiders and insects. Picture supplied

With winter upon us MidCoast Council senior ecologist, Mat Bell is urging residents not to mistake a native animal for the pesky introduced house mouse that may have entered homes looking for warmth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.