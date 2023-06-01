Tech Savvy Seniors workshops are back at MidCoast Libraries during June.
Technology moves at an alarming pace and it can be easy to fall behind, so together with the state government, the State Library of NSW and Telstra, MidCoast Libraries are hosting Tech Savvy Seniors workshops during June.
The workshops are about teaching seniors the basics of navigating their devices, including smartphones tablets and laptops. Participants just need to bring along their own charged device. An experienced trainer will deliver face-to-face, one-on-one support to help you make the most of technology.
The training is free, but bookings are essential. Either call your local branch or ask the library staff next time you visit. When you book, let them know the type of support you are after. This will help to plan your training.
Each session runs for 30 minutes, with dates and times available at various locations.
For a full list of MidCoast Library events and other services visit www.midcoastlibraries.com.au.
